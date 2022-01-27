Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market 2022 Segmentation, Future Business Strategy, Manufacturers Analysis and Forecast by 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 13.0% During The Forecast Period

Patients with serious nervous system injuries or strokes often require lifelong assistance, which burdens patients, their families, and society. Innovative, paradigm shifting strategies are required to develop treatments for neurological injury. Early diagnosis and treatment can prevent complications and permanent injuries. The techniques of nerve repair and regeneration aid to cure the disorders such Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson disease, and other neurological disorders.

The global nerve repair and regeneration market was valued at $5,927 million in 2021, and is estimated to garner $13,938 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.0% from 2021 to 2026.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The major factors that enhance the market growth are increase in geriatric population, rise in incidence of neurological & epidemic disorders, and launch of innovative products for nerve repair & regeneration. However, stringent regulatory requirements delay product approvals, thereby restraining the market growth.

The global nerve repair and regeneration market is segmented on the basis of surgery, product, and geography. Based on surgery, the market is classified into direct neuropathy, nerve grafting, neuromodulation surgery, and stem cell therapy. The neuromodulation surgeries segment contributed the highest share in 2016, owing to increase in patients suffering from neural disorders.

Direct neuropathy is categorized into epineural repair, perineural repair, and group fascicular repair. Nerve grafting is subsegmented into autografts, allografts, and xenografts. Nerve modulation surgery is bifurcated into external and internal. By product, the market is divided into biomaterials and neuromodulation surgery devices. Neuromodulation surgery devices contributed the highest share in 2016, owing to the wide range of product offering for nerve repair.

Biomaterial is classified into nerve conduits, nerve protectors, nerve wraps, and nerve connectors. Neuromodulation surgery devices is subsegmented into external and internal. External is further segmented into transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation and transcranial magnetic stimulation. Internal is divided into spinal cord stimulation, deep brain stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, and others.

Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The North American market accounted for a significant share in 2016, owing to growth in number of patients suffering from neurological disorders.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global nerve repair and regeneration market and the current trends & future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2023 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market based on the surgeries and product elucidate the prevailing opportunities in these segments.

Comprehensive analysis of geographical regions is provided to determine the regional opportunities.

The key players operating in the market and their strategies are profiled to determine the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Surgery

Direct Neuropathy

Epineural Repair

Perineural Repair

Group Fascicular Repair

Nerve Grafting

Autografts

Allografts

Xenografts

Stem Cell Therapy

Neuromodulation Surgery

External Neuromodulation Surgery

Internal Neuromodulation Surgery

By Product

Biomaterials

Nerve Conduits

Nerve Protectors

Nerve Wraps

Nerve Connectors

Neuromodulation Surgery Devices

External Neuromodulation Surgery

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

Internal Neuromodulation Surgery

Spinal Cord Stimulation

Deep Brain Stimulation

Sacral Nerve Stimulation

Vagus Nerve Stimulation

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

AxoGen Inc. (U.S.)

Baxter International (U.S.)

Boston Scientific Incorporation (U.S.)

Cyberonics Inc. (U.S.)

Integra Lifesciences Corporation (U.S.)

Medtronic plc (U.S.)

Orthomed S.A.S. (France)

Polyganics B.V. (Netherlands)

St. Jude Medical (U.S.)

Stryker Corporation (U.S.)

OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN

(These players are not profiled in the report, but can be included on request)

Alafair Biosciences Inc.

Covidien Plc.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

NeuroMetrix, Inc.

Synapse Biomedical, Inc.

Convergent Technologies

Autonomic Technologies

