Disposable Medical Sensors Market 2022 Segmentation Analysis, Key Players, Industry Share and Forecast by 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 10.2% During The Forecast Period

The Global Disposable Medical Sensors Market was valued at $4,823 million in 2021, and is expected to reach at $9,700 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.2% from 2021 to 2026.

Disposable medical sensors are used in healthcare sector as pressure detectors, temperature sensors, image sensors, and others. These sensors aid in accurate monitoring, treatment, and diagnosis of a disease. Furthermore, they sensors play a significant role in making a medical device more safe and effective, while simplifying their operation.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The advent of disposable sensors and biosensors has played a vital role in the evolution of sensors in healthcare. Hence, the disposable medical sensors are a preferred option among patients and healthcare professionals for easy detection of diseases. In this regard, many key players develop and commercialize novel sensors. For instance, in September 2016, Abbott received approval for its FreeStyle Libre Pro system, a continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system.

The global disposable medical sensors market is segmented based on product type, placement type, application, and end user. Based on product type the market is segmented into biosensor, temperature sensor, pressure sensor, humidity sensor, force sensor, image sensor, and others. By placement type, the market is divided into wearable sensors, invasive sensors, implantable sensors, ingestible sensors, and strip sensors. Based on application, the market is categorized into patient monitoring, diagnostics, and therapeutics.

Patient monitoring is further segmented into continuous blood pressure monitoring, implantable loop recorder, cardiac monitoring electrode, pulse oximeters, smart pills, continuous blood glucose monitoring (CGM), and others. Diagnostics application is further classified to capsule endoscopes, HIV test strip sensors, pregnancy test strip sensors, drug and alcohol test strip sensors, and blood glucose test strip sensors.

The therapeutics application is segmented into insulin pump sensors, cardiac therapeutic electrode sensors, and cardiac catheter sensors. Based on end user, the market is divided into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and home care. Among product type, biosensor segment occupied dominant share of three sevenths of the total market in 2016, and is expected maintain this trend during the forecast period, owing to its high adoption globally. In the placement type segment, the ingestible sensor is expected to grow with highest CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global disposable medical sensors market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023 is discussed to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Porters Five Forces model is expected to interpret the bargaining power of suppliers & buyers, threat of new entrants & substitutes, and competition among the key players.

Disposable Medical Sensors Market Key Segments:

By Product Type

Biosensors

Temperature Sensors

Pressure sensors

Image sensors

Accelerometers/Patient Position Sensors

Others

By Placement Type

Wearable Sensors

Implantable Sensors

Ingestible Sensors

Invasive Sensors

Strip Sensors

By Application

Patient Monitoring

Continuous Blood Pressure Monitoring

Implantable Loop Recorder

Cardiac Monitoring Electrode

Pulse Oximeter

Smart Pill

Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring (CGM)

Others

Diagnostics

Capsule Endoscopes

HIV Test Strip Sensors

Pregnancy Test Strip Sensors

Drug and Alcohol Test Strip Sensors

Blood Glucose Test Strip Sensors

Therapeutics

Insulin Pump Sensors

Cardiac Therapeutic Electrode Sensors

Cardiac Catheter Sensors

By End User

Hospitals

Home Care

Diagnostic Laboratories

Clinics

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Thailand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Republic of South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

