Blood Market to reach $45,982 million | 2022 Technological Strategies, Business Advancements and Top-Vendor Landscape to 2031

Blood is a major necessity for patients suffering from injuries and viral infections, which require blood transfusion. The patients are either given whole blood or blood components for quick recovery and healing, resulting into increased demand for blood banks.



The global blood market was valued at $33,500 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $45,982 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2026.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The major factors that enhance the market growth are increase in geriatric population, rise in trauma cases, technological advancement in medical technology for donor screening, and advancement in blood transfusion instruments. However, rise in minimal invasive technology, which no longer requires blood transfusion restrains the market growth.

The global blood market is segmented by product, end user, and geography. Based on product, it is divided into whole blood collection, source plasma collection, blood therapeutics, blood typing products, blood screening, and blood processing equipment & associated products. Blood therapeutics segment contributed the highest share in 2016, owing to the increase in the demand for various plasma proteins for the recovery of patients. Based on whole blood collection, the market is bifurcated into system and reagents.

On the basis of source plasma collection, it is divided into system and reagents. Blood therapeutics are categorized into intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG), factor IX, factor VIII, hyperimmune, and albumins. Blood typing products are classified into system and reagents. Blood screening is further divided into systems and reagents. Blood processing equipment & associated products are categorized into systems and reagents.



Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America market accounted for significant share in the global market in 2016, owing to a well-developed healthcare industry and rise in number of patient population requiring blood & blood components.

KEY BENEFITS



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global blood market, with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2023 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market based on the product and end user elucidates the prevailing opportunities in these segments.

Comprehensive analysis of geographical regions is provided to determine the latent regional opportunities.

Key players operating in the market and their strategies are profiled to determine the competitive outlook of the market.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



BY PRODUCT



Whole Blood Collection

Whole Blood Collection Systems

Whole Blood Collection Reagents

Source Plasma Collections

Source Plasma Collection Systems

Source Plasma Collection Reagents

Blood Therapeutics

IVIG (Intravenous Immunoglobulin)

Factor IX

Factor VIII

Hyperimmune

Albumins

Blood Typing Products

Blood Typing Systems

Blood Typing Reagents

Blood Screening

Blood Screening Systems

Blood Screening Reagents

Blood Processing Equipment & Associated Products

Blood Processing Equipment Systems

Blood Processing Equipment Reagents



BY END USER



Blood & Blood Component Bank

Diagnostic Laboratories

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Others (Academic Institutes & Research Laboratories)

BY GEOGRAPHY



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa



LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT



Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson & Co.

Baxter International Inc.

CSL Behring

Grifols International SA

Immucor

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Roche Diagnostics



LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN



(These players are not profiled in the report, but can be included on request)



Medimmune (AstraZeneca)

Fresenius Kabi

Macopharma

Nipro Medical Corporation

Sarstedt AG & Co.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

