Malaysia Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market 2022 Growth Analysis by Key Players, Globally Effective Factors, Trends, Business Plans and Forecast to 2031  

Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) is a blood/plasma product, which is prepared from the serum of multiple of donors, used to treat patients with antibody deficiency. The isolated plasma product is clinically treated and purified to Ig, which further facilitates the treatment. IVIG is applicable in various fields such as hematology, immunology, neurology, dermatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and rheumatology.

The Malaysia IVIG market was valued at $12,277 thousand in 2021, and is projected to reach $18,649 thousand by 2026 registering a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

This is attributed to increase in prevalence of chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) & hypogammaglobulinemia and rise in use of immunoglobulins to treat Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS), inflammatory myopathies, specific antibody deficiency, and others. Increase in geriatric population & number of hemophilic patients, improved IVIG production owing to the emergence of advanced technologies, and enhanced purification techniques (with better plasma yield) drive the growth of the market. However, stringent government regulations toward IVIG products, expensive therapy, and high risk of side effects associated with the use of IVIG are expected to hamper the market growth.

The report segments the Malaysia IVIG market based on application, product type, mode of delivery, and concentration by both- value and volume. Applications covered in the study include hypogammaglobulinemia, CIDP, immunodeficiency diseases, myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), inflammatory myopathies, specific antibody deficiency, GBS, Kawasaki disease, secondary immune deficiency disease, and others.

Hypogammaglobulinemia and CIDP held dominant market shares in 2015 due to the large patient population and unavailability of effective alternatives to IVIG treatment. Based on product type, the market is segmented into immunoglobulin G (IgG), IgA, IgM, IgE, and IgD. By mode of delivery, it is bifurcated into intravenous, subcutaneous, and intramuscular. On the basis of concentration, it is categorized into 5%, 10%, and others. The intravenous mode of delivery segment held the largest revenue share in 2015, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Grifols S.A.,

Octapharma AG

Green Cross Corporation

Baxalta (Shire)

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

Biotest AG,

CSL Behring

Omrix Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Bayer Healthcare

Baxter International Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

Hypogammaglobulinemia

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)

Immunodeficiency Diseases

Myasthenia Gravis

Multifocal Motor Neuropathy

Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)

Inflammatory Myopathies

Specific Antibody Deficiency

Guillain-Barre Syndrome

Kawasaki Disease

Secondary Immune Deficiency

Others

By Product

IgG

IgA

IgM

IgE

IgD

By Mode of Delivery

Intravenous

Intramuscular

Subcutaneous

By Concentration

5% Concentration

10% Concentration

Other Concentration

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

BDI Pharma, Inc.

China Biologics Products, Inc.

LFB Biotechnologies

Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.

Guizhou Taibang Biological Products Co., Ltd.

Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Raas Blood Products Co. Ltd.

