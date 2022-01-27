France IVF Services Market to reach $579.2 million | 2022 Industry Size, Segments, Share, Key Players, and Growth Factor Analysis by 2031

The in vitro fertilization (IVF) services market in France was valued at $438.7 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $579.2 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.0% during the analysis period.

Delayed pregnancy in women is one of the major factors that drives the IVF services market in France, since the chances of conceiving lowers with age. In addition, the French government passed a law (Law No. 2013-404) in 2013, which allows same sex couples to get married and adopt child born by IVF technique, which propels the market growth. Furthermore, decline in fertility rate in France is another factor that drives the market growth.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. The in vitro fertilization (IVF) services market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Stringent government regulations and ban on surrogacy restricts the market growth. Moreover, France prohibits female same-sex couples and single women from undergoing IVF and artificial insemination to conceive. In addition, the French government has rights to ban the surrogate parenthood within its boundaries; however, it does not have rights to deny the legal status to parent-child relationships of the children and parents because of surrogacy.

The France IVF services market is segmented into end users and cycle type. By end users the market can be further categorized into fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers, and clinical research institutes. By cycle type the market is segmented as fresh cycle (non-donor), thawed IVF cycle (non-donor), and donor egg IVF cycle.

KEY BENEFITS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the IVF services market of France

In-depth quantitative analysis of the current market trends and estimations for 2014-2022 is presented in the report

The IVF services market is analyzed based on cycle type and end users

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted in terms of value and volume

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

End Users

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Surgical Centers

Clinical Research Institutes

Cycle Type

Fresh IVF Cycles (Non-Donor)

Thawed IVF Cycles (Non-Donor)

Donor Egg IVF Cycles

KEY PLAYERS

Clinique de la Muette

Hopital Cochin

