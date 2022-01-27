Neurovascular Devices Market to reach $3,409 million | 2022 Growth by Opportunities, Application, Current Trend and Forecast by 2031

Neurovascular devices are used for the treatment and management of neurovascular disorders such as cerebral aneurysm and stenosis. The global neurovascular devices market was valued at $2,371 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3,409 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the study period.

This is attributed to increase in geriatric population and upsurge in number of patients suffering from neurovascular disorders. Moreover, rise in adoption of new minimally invasive techniques such as flow diversion and carotid artery stenting boosts the market growth. However, high cost of the devices and dearth of neurosurgeons are expected to impede the market growth.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global neurovascular devices market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The global neurovascular devices market is segmented on the basis of product, disease pathology, and geography. Based on product, the market is classified into embolization devices, revascularization devices, accessory devices, thrombectomy devices, and emboli protection devices. By disease pathology, it is divided into aneurysm, arteriovenous malformation & fistulas (AVM), ischemic stroke, and stenosis. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global neurovascular devices market is highly competitive and is lucrative in nature. The key market players have adopted various developmental strategies such as product launch & approval, strategic acquisitions, and mergers to strengthen their market position.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Embolization Devices

Clippings

Embolic Coils

Bare Detachable Coils

Coated Detachable Coils

Coil Assist Stent

Revascularization Devices

Carotid Artery Stents

Flow Diversion Stents

Accessory Devices

Microcatheters

Microguidewires

Thrombectomy Devices

Clot Retrieval Devices

Suction & Aspiration Devices

Snares

Embolic Protection Devices

Distal Filter Devices

Balloon Occlusion Devices

By Disease Pathology

Aneurysm

Arteriovenous Malformation and Fistulas (AVM)

Ischemic Stroke

Stenosis

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

The key players in the global neurovascular devices market include:

Stryker Corporation

Medtronic Plc.

Johnson & Johnson

Integer Holdings Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Penumbra, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Microport Scientific Corporation

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

W.L. Gore & Associates

Acandis GmbH & Co. KG

