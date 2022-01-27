Breast Biopsy Market to reach at $1,420 million | Industry Key Player, Trend and Segmented Data, Demand and Forecast by 2031

Breast biopsy is a preliminary test that detects the area of an abnormal tissue growth or diagnoses the presence of cancerous cells. Defects or abnormalities are detected in the cell with the help of devices, such as vacuum-assisted biopsy, core needle biopsy, and fine needle biopsy. Moreover, assist the surgeons or radiologist performing the biopsy and using specialized imaging equipment, such as ultrasound, mammography-guided stereotactic biopsy that employs x-ray, and others.

The breast biopsy market was valued at $976.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach at $1,420 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2027.

Request Sample PDF of the Report –

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27016

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global breast biopsy market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27016This is attributed to the growth in incidence of breast cancer, increase in awareness regarding breast cancer screening programs, rise in demand for minimally invasive surgeries for breast biopsy, and new reimbursement guidelines for biopsy procedures in the U.S.. However, various regulatory issues and risks of infection in breast biopsy procedures hamper the market growth.

The developing countries are expected to offer abundant growth opportunities to the breast biopsy market. The global breast biopsy market is segmented on the basis of product, image-guided technology, end user, and geography. On the basis of product, it is classified into vacuum-assisted biopsy (VAB), core needle biopsy (CNB), and fine-needle aspiration biopsy (FNAB). Based on image-guided technology, it is divided into MRI-guided biopsy, ultrasound-guided biopsy, mammography-guided stereotactic biopsy, CT-guided biopsy, and others. On the basis of end-user, it is bifurcated into diagnostic centers and hospitals. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27016

KEY BENEFITS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging market trends and dynamics in the global breast biopsy market.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.Region- and country-wise market conditions are analyzed in the report.

Breast Biopsy Market Key Segments:

By Product

Vacuum Assisted Biopsy (VAB)

Core Needle Biopsy (CNB)

Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy (FNAB)

By Image Guided Technology

MRI-Guided Biopsy

Ultrasound Guided Biopsy

Mammography Guided Stereotactic Biopsy

CT-Guided Biopsy

Others

By End User

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Singapore

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEAAccess Complete Report Here:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27016

KEY PLAYERS

Hologic Inc.

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Devicor Medical Products, Inc.)

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Becton and Dickinson Company

Argon Medical Devices

Cook Medical Incorporated

Encapsule medical Devices LLC.

Ethicon Endo Surgery (Johnson & Johnson)

Intact Medical Corporation

Galini SRL

OTHER PLAYERS

Zenalux Biomedical, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

OncoCyte Corporation

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Labcorp)

Scion Medical Technologies

Planmed Oy

Aurora Imaging Technology Inc.

Carestream Health

Cardinal Health

PerkinElmer

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27016

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27016

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 20% discount on this report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27016

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/