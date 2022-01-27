Sports Medicine Market 2022 Industry Challenges, Top Manufacturers, Key Countries with Forecast to 2031

Sports medicine is a study that deals with improving physical fitness and preventing sports-associated injuries. The major objective of sports medicine is to enhance the athletic performance and prevent future injuries. Sport medicine aids in the treatment of injuries resulting from physical activity. In addition, sports medicine assists to maximize the function and minimize the disability of the patient.

The key factors that drive the market growth include rise in incidence of injuries associated with sports, increase in adoption of sports activities by people, and growth in demand for minimally invasive treatment methods. The global sports medicine market was valued at $6,615 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $11,172 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2027.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global Sports Medicine Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The global sports medicine market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and geography. Based on product, the market is divided into body reconstruction & repair, body support & recovery, body monitoring & evaluation, and accessories. Body reconstruction and repair is sub-segmented into implants, arthroscopy devices, fracture and ligament repair devices, prosthetic devices, and orthobiologics.

Further, body support & recovery is further classified into thermal therapy products, brace and support devices, compression clothing, monitoring devices, and other products. Body monitoring & evaluation segment is categorized into cardiac monitoring & evaluation, respiratory monitoring & evaluation, hemodynamic monitoring & evaluation, muscoskeletal monitoring & evaluation, and other monitoring & evaluation.

Based on application, the market is segmented into knee injuries, shoulder injuries, ankle & foot injuries, elbow & wrist injuries, hip & groin injuries, back & spine injuries, and other injuries. Geography is further analyzed on the basis of country. Body reconstruction and repair segment generated the highest revenue in 2016 registering a CAGR of 8.0% and is anticipated to reach $5,267 million by 2023. In addition, knee injuries is the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period owing to the increase in knee ligament injuries during any sports activity.

Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific witnessed rapid growth in sports medicine over the years. This is attributed to the increase in focus of sports medicine companies on opportunities offered by the countries in this region. In addition, rise in the active participation of people in various sports activities in this region supplements the market growth.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global sports medicine market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2023 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the type of products and technologies used globally.

Key market players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT

Body Reconstruction and Repair

Implants

Arthroscopy Devices

Fracture and Ligament Repair Devices

Prosthetic Devices

Orthobiologics

Body Support and Recovery

Thermal Therapy Products

Brace and Support Devices

Compression Clothing

Monitoring Devices

Others

Body Monitoring and Evaluation Devices

Cardiac monitoring and evaluation devices

Respiratory monitoring and evaluation devices

Hemodynamic monitoring and evaluation devices

Muscoskeletal monitoring and evaluation devices

Other monitoring and evaluation devices

Accessories

BY APPLICATION

Knee Injuries

Shoulder Injuries

Ankle and Foot Injuries

Back and Spine Injuries

Elbow and Wrist Injuries

Hip Injuries

Other Injuries

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Russia

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Venezuela

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Smith & Nephew Plc

Stryker Corporation

Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Synthes)

Arthrex, Inc.

Conmed Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Breg, Inc.

Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.

DJO Global, Inc.

Wright Medical Group N.V.

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Breg, Inc.

Ceterix Orthopaedics

General Electric Company

KFx Medical LLC.

Medtronic

MedShape, Inc.

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

NuVasive, Inc.

