Epigenetics Market 2022 Driving Factors, Industry Growth, Key Vendors and Outcomes of the Five Forces Analysis by 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 13.1% During The Forecast Period

Epigenetics is a stream of genetics that involves the study of cellular and physiological trait variations initiated by external or ecological aspects, which turn genes on and off and affect the cellular ability to read genes without being affected by changes in the genotype Epigenetics results into changes in the organisms’ phenotype rather than the genotype, wherein the underlying DNA or RNA sequence remains unchanged.

The global epigenetics market accounted for $555 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach at $1,321 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.1% from 2021 to 2027.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global epigenetics market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Epigenetic alterations are essential for development; they are dynamic and change with respect to the environmental stimuli. However, these changes can also be stable and could be passed on from one generation to another. Biology and genetic expressions of most organisms are affected by epigenetics, thereby making it one of the most crucial fields of developmental genetics and molecular biology.

High incidence of cancer; increase in R&D activities; surge in investments funding, rise in epigenetic applications for non-oncology diseases; and growth in partnership between academic, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies cumulatively supplement the growth of the global epigenetics market. However, high cost of instruments and lack of trained professionals impede the growth of this market. Furthermore, untapped potential of emerging markets provides lucrative opportunities to the market players.

The epigenetics market is segmented based on product, application, end user, and geography. Based on product, it is divided into enzymes, kits & assays, instruments, and reagents. Enzymes are further classified into DNA ligases, DNA polymerases, other DNA-modifying enzymes, acetylases, methyltransferases, other protein-modifying enzymes, reverse transcriptase, RNA ligases, and other RNA-modifying enzymes.

Kits & assays are further subdivided into bisulfite conversion kits, chip-seq kits, deep sequencing kits, methyltransferase assays, histone assays, immunoprecipitation kits & other epigenetic kits. Based on instruments, the market is further sub segmented into mass spectrometers, next-generation sequencers, qPCRs, and sonicators & other instruments. Reagents are further divided into antibodies, buffers, histones, magnetic beads, primers, and other epigenetics reagents.

On the basis application, the market is classified into oncology and non-oncology. Oncology is further sub segmented into solid tumors & liquid tumors. Non-oncology applications include inflammatory diseases, metabolic diseases, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, developmental biology, drug discovery, and other applications.

On the basis of end user, the market is classified into academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and contract research organizations (CROs). Geographically, it is analyzed based on four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global epigenetics market and the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2016 to 2023 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market based on application assists to understand the trends in the industry.

Key market players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Abcam plc.

Illumina

QIAGEN N.V.

Epizyme, Inc.

New England Biolabs, Inc.

Merck & Co.,

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Active Motif,

Diagenode, Inc.

Zymo Research Corporation

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Enzymes

DNA Ligases

DNA Polymerases

Other DNA-modifying Enzymes

Acetylases

Methyltransferases

Other Protein-modifying Enzymes

Reverse Transcriptase

RNA Ligases

Other RNA-modifying Enzymes

Kits & Assays

Bisulfite Conversion Kits

Chip-seq Kits

Deep Sequencing Kits

Methyltransferase Assays

Histone Assays

Immunoprecipitation Kits

Other Epigenetic Kits

Instruments

Mass Spectrometers

Next-generation Sequencers

qPCRs

Sonicators

Other Instruments

Reagents

Antibodies

Buffers

Histones

Magnetic Beads

Primers

Other Epigenetics Reagents

By Application

Oncology

Solid Tumors

Liquid Tumors

Non-oncology

Inflammatory Diseases

Metabolic Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Developmental Biology

Drug Discovery

Others

By End User

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Domainex

CellCentric Ltd.

Chroma Therapeutics Ltd.

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Novartis International AG

Oncolys Biopharma Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Valirx plc.

