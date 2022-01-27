Dialysis Market to reach $118 billion | 2022 Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification and Industry Scope by 2031

Dialysis is usually carried out to remove toxins and excess of fluids formed in patient’s body due to inappropriate functioning of the kidney. This procedure is used to purify blood and treat end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and chronic renal failure. There are two types of dialysis: hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. Hemodialysis removes the waste products from the blood using an external filter whereas, during peritoneal dialysis, the toxins are removed using peritoneum, which acts as a natural semipermeable membrane.

The global dialysis market was valued at $86 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $118 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2027.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global dialysis market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The global dialysis market is segmented based on type, products & services, and geography. Based on type, it is bifurcated into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. Hemodialysis is categorized into conventional hemodialysis, short daily hemodialysis, and nocturnal hemodialysis. Peritoneal dialysis is classified into continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD), and automated peritoneal dialysis (APD).

Based on products & services, the market is divided into instruments, consumables, drugs, and services. Devices are categorized into machines, dialyzers, water treatment systems, and others. Consumables are divided into dialysates, bloodlines, catheters, and transfer sets. Based on end user, it is bifurcated into in-center dialysis and home dialysis. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The market growth is attributed to the increase in the number of diabetic and hypertension patients, increase in funding for development of new products, and rise in number of ESRD patients. Furthermore, dialysis is a preferred technique over kidney transplantation, which is expected to further boost the dialysis market growth. Moreover, the rise in geriatric population, increase in healthcare expenditure, and growth in disposable income are expected to fuel the market growth. However, lack of awareness about kidney diseases, product recall, and reduction in reimbursements for dialysis are expected to hinder the market growth.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

This report offers a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2016 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

The market estimations provided in this report are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

The global market is comprehensively analyzed with respect to type, products & services, end user, and geography.

In-depth analysis based on geography facilitates in analyzing the regional market to assist in strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Baxter International, Inc.

DaVita Inc.

Nipro Corporation

B. Braun Avitum AG

Diaverum Deutschland GmbH

Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

NxStage Medical, Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Medicators, Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Hemodialysis

Conventional Hemodialysis

Short Daily Hemodialysis

Nocturnal Hemodialysis

Peritoneal Dialysis

Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)

Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)

By Products & Services

Equipment

Dialysis Machines

Water Treatment Systems

Others

Consumables

Dialyzers

Catheters

Others

Drugs

Services

By End User

In-center Dialysis

Home Dialysis

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Republic of South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

The other players of the dialysis market include (companies not profiled in the report):

Atlantic Biomedical P. Ltd.

JMS Co., Ltd.

Toray Medical Co., Ltd.,

Rockwell Medical Technologies

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

