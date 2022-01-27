Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market 2022 Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification, and Industry Scope by 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 41.1% During The Forecast Period

Next generation diabetic therapy and drug delivery systems are used to improve the adherence to insulin in diabetic patients to reduce the risk of complications related to sudden change in the blood sugar level. Oral & inhalable insulin painlessly manage the blood glucose level, and is expected to replace the injectable insulins. The use of advanced diabetic systems, such as insulin patches, CGM systems, and artificial pancreas is expected to maintain adherence to medication in diabetic patients and improve the quality of life of diabetic patients.

The global next generation diabetes therapy and drug delivery market was valued at $617 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $9,673 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 41.1% from 2021 to 2027.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global next-generation diabetes therapy and drug delivery market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The global next-generation diabetes therapy and drug delivery market is segmented based on product type, demographic, indication, end user, and geography. Based on product type, it is classified into inhalable insulin, oral insulin, insulin patches, continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems, and artificial pancreas.

Based on demographics, it is bifurcated into adult population (>14 years) and child population (?14 years). Based on indication, it is divided into type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes. Based on end users, it is categorized into diagnostic/clinic, ICU, and home healthcare. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The market growth is attributed to the rise in the number of diabetic patients globally and the increase in disposable income among these patients. The benefits of using these advanced devices over conventional products, such as painless mode of insulin delivery and improvement in adherence to medication, and rise in the healthcare expenditure are expected to increase the demand for these products, thus fueling the market growth. However, lack of awareness, cost restrains in the developing regions, and less variability in products are expected to hamper the growth.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

This report offers a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2014 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

The market estimations provided in this report are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

The global market is comprehensively analyzed with respect to product type, demographic, indication, end user, and geography.

In-depth analysis based on geography facilitates in analyzing the regional market to assist in strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted in the report to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Johnson & Johnson

Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic, Inc.

Sanofi

Novo Nordisk

MannKind Corporation

Enteris BioPharma

Dexcom, Inc.

Senseonics Holding, Inc.

Medtech

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

Inhalable Insulin

Oral Insulin

Insulin Patches

CGM Systems

Artificial Pancreas

By Demographic

Adult Population (>14years)

Child Population (?14years)

By Indication

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

By End User

Diagnostics/Clinics

ICUs

Home Healthcare

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Republic of South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

The other players of the catheters market include (companies not profiled in the report):

Synertech

Zosano Pharma Corp.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Transdermal Specialties Inc.

