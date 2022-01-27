Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market 2022 In-depth Assessment, Key Trend, Industry Drivers, Future Roadmap by 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 19.9% During The Forecast Period

Next generation sequencing (NGS) is a novel procedure for sequencing genomes at low costs and high speed with improved efficiency. The global next generation sequencing market accounted for $3,567 million in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $12,801 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 19.9% from 2021 to 2027.

NGS also known as deep sequencing and parallel sequencing is a technology that has revolutionized molecular biology and genomics research. It is a high throughput, non-Sanger based sequencing method. Next generation sequencing has made sequencing of genomes very rapid and cost-effective. Through this method, billions of DNA strands can be sequenced efficiently.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth. Next generation sequencing has made it possible to conveniently sequence whole genomes, and analyze various DNA-protein interactions. This technique allows the researcher to focus, study, and interpret deep sequence target regions. Next generation sequencing can be utilized through varied interventions such as oncology, biomarker studies, drug discovery, understanding reproductive health, and personalized genomics.

Technological advancements in sequencing platforms, surge in applications of next generation sequencing, and increase in genome mapping programs drives the global next generation sequencing market. In addition, rise in awareness pertaining to next generation sequencing and rise in investment in research, development, and innovation supplement the market growth. However, lack of skilled professionals, ethical & legal limitation related to next generation sequencing, and standardization concerns in sequencing procedures impede the market growth. Furthermore, use of cloud computing as a potential data management service and untapped emerging economies offer lucrative opportunities for the market players.

The next generation sequencing market is segmented based on product, application, technology, end user, and geography. Based on product, the market is segmented into consumables, platforms, and services. The consumables product segment is further classified on the basis of sample preparation consumables and other consumables.



The sample preparation consumables are further segmented into DNA fragmentation, end repair, A-Tailing & size selection, library preparation & target enrichment and quality control. The platform NGS product segment is bifurcated into HiSeq, MiSeq, Ion Torrent, SOLiD, Pacbio Rs II & Sequel System, and other sequencing platforms. The services segment is divided into sequencing services and data management. In the NGS product segment, consumables occupied dominant share in 2015, and the segment is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that they are widely used throughout the sample preparation process and other pre-requisite steps of NGS.

Based on application, this market is bifurcated into biomarkers & cancer, diagnostics, reproductive health, personalized medicine, agriculture & animal research, and other applications. The biomarkers & cancer application was the highest revenue contributor in 2015, while the personalized medicine segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate. The growth for this segment is due to increase in investment in R&D throughout the world along with surge in awareness about NGS applications in precision medicine.

Based on technology, the next generation sequencing technology market is classified into sequencing by synthesis, ion semiconductor sequencing, sequencing by ligation, pyrosequencing, single molecule real time sequencing, and other technologies. Sequencing by synthesis technology held the greatest share in 2015 and this trend is estimated to continue throughout the study period as this technology allows both short and long insert paired end reads for high resolution genome sequencing and structural variation detection, sequence assembly & others respectively..

Geographically, this market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the largest market share in the next generation sequencing market in 2015, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to the higher buying power, availability, and applications that favor the utilization of NGS in this region.There is also an increase in agreements and collaborations between different market players and health centers to promote and utilize NGS in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative area with maximum growth potential, owing to the improvement in R&D facilities, available disposable income, and rapidly developing economic conditions.

Product development is the key strategy adopted by market players. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players that operate in the global next generation sequencing market.

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

Beijing Genomics Institute

Qiagen N.V.

454 Life Sciences Corporation (Roche Holding AG)

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Genomatix GmbH

PierianDx.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global next generation sequencing market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents quantitative analysis of the market for the period of 2014-2022 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market based on product type assists in understanding the trends in the industry.

Key market players along with their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry

Next-generation sequencing Market Key Segments:

By Product

Consumables

Sample Preparation Consumables

DNA Fragmentation, End Repair, A-Tailing and Size Selection

Library Preparation & Target Enrichment

Quality Control

Other Consumables

Platforms

HiSeq

MiSeq

Ion Torrent

SOLiD

Pacbio Rs II and Sequel System

Other Sequencing Platforms

Services

Sequencing Services

RNA Sequencing

Whole Exome Sequencing

Whole Genome Sequencing

Targeted Sequencing

Chip Sequencing

De Novo Sequencing

Methyl Sequencing

Data Management Services

NGS Data Analysis Services

NGS Data Analysis Software & Workbenches

NGS Storage, Management and Cloud Computing Solutions

By Application

Diagnostics

Biomarkers and Cancer

Reproductive Health

Personalized Medicine

Agriculture and Animal Research

Other Applications

By Technology

Sequencing by Synthesis

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Sequencing by Ligation

Pyrosequencing

Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing

Other Technologies

By End User

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Eurofins Scientific

Gatc Biotech AG

Macrogen, Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

DNASTAR, Inc.

Biomatters Ltd.

Partek Inc.

New England Biolabs, Inc.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

