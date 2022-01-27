Vascular Guidewires Market to reach $1,610 million | 2022 Analysis Trend, Applications, Industry Chain Structure, Growth, and Forecast to 2031

A guidewire is a long and flexible wire (or spring in some cases) used to assist the introduction and proper placement of a larger medical device (particularly prosthesis) into a patient’s body. The guidewires used during any vascular procedure (a procedure involving cardiovascular system) are termed as vascular guidewires. Vascular guidewires are important during various surgical procedures (including placement of angioplasty balloons, stents, and inferior vena cava filters) as they guide a surgeon for the correct placement of these devices.

The global vascular guidewires market was valued at $1,051 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,610 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

Rise in prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, increase in geriatric population, demand for minimally invasive procedures, and rapid technological advancements in guidewires drive the market growth. However, risks and complications associated with guidewires, and availability of effective conventional treatment options restrict the market growth.

Conversely, increase in use of nitinol in vascular guidewires and growth opportunities in the emerging economies of the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions are expected to provide several opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

The report segments the market based on product, coating type, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is bifurcated into coronary guidewires and peripheral guidewires. Based on coating type, it is divided into hydrophilic coating, hydrophobic coating, and non-coated. The end-user segment is bifurcated into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs).

Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides a quantitative analysis from 2014 to 2022, which is expected to enable the stakeholders capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading players across various regions.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided, which determines the prevailing opportunities in these geographies.

Key players are profiled in the report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand competitive outlook of the global market.

Vascular Guidewires Market Key Segments:

BY PRODUCT

Coronary Guidewires

Peripheral Guidewires

BY COATING TYPE

Coated

Hydrophilic Coating

Hydrophobic Coating

Non-coated

BY END USER

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Cook Medical, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Terumo Corporation

The Spectranetics Corporation

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.

BrosMed Medical Co., Ltd

JOTEC GmbH

Optimed Medizinische Instrumente GmbH

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

