Dutch 3-time Olympic champion swimmer Kromowidjojo retires

Netherlands' Ranomi Kromowidjojo celebrates after winning the the women's 50 meter freestyle final at the European Aquatics Championships in Duna Aren... Netherlands' Ranomi Kromowidjojo celebrates after winning the the women's 50 meter freestyle final at the European Aquatics Championships in Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary, May 18, 2021. Three-time Olympic champion swimmer Ranomi Kromowidjojo announced her retirement Thursday Jan. 27, 2022, bringing to an end a career that saw her compete at four Summer Games. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)

FILE - Swimmer Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands displays her two gold and one silver medals as she waits for a train, at St Pancras station, aft... FILE - Swimmer Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands displays her two gold and one silver medals as she waits for a train, at St Pancras station, after the 2012 Summer Olympics, in London, Aug. 13, 2012. Three-time Olympic champion swimmer Ranomi Kromowidjojo announced her retirement Thursday Jan. 27, 2022, bringing to an end a career that saw her compete at four Summer Games. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Three-time Olympic champion swimmer Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands announced her retirement Thursday, bringing to an end a career that saw her compete at four Summer Games and win multiple world titles.

“After 16 years of top sport my professional swimming career is complete,” the 31-year-old Kromowidjojo said in a message on Instagram.

Kromowidjojo won her first Olympic gold medal in an Olympic record at the 2008 Beijing Games as part of a dominant Dutch 100-meter freestyle relay team that also included Inge Dekker, Femke Heemskerk and Marleen Veldhuis.

Four years later in London, she won both the 50- and 100-meter individual freestyle titles.

Kromowidjojo also won two long course world titles with the Dutch 100-meter freestyle relay team and an individual 50-meter freestyle world title, as well as 14 individual and relay short course world titles.

“Swimming will always be my passion, but no longer at a professional level,” she said.

