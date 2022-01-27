Alexa
Dutch 3-time Olympic champion swimmer Kromowidjojo retires

By Associated Press
2022/01/27 19:12
FILE - Swimmer Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands displays her two gold and one silver medals as she waits for a train, at St Pancras station, aft...
Netherlands' Ranomi Kromowidjojo celebrates after winning the the women's 50 meter freestyle final at the European Aquatics Championships in Duna Aren...

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Three-time Olympic champion swimmer Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands announced her retirement Thursday, bringing to an end a career that saw her compete at four Summer Games and win multiple world titles.

“After 16 years of top sport my professional swimming career is complete,” the 31-year-old Kromowidjojo said in a message on Instagram.

Kromowidjojo won her first Olympic gold medal in an Olympic record at the 2008 Beijing Games as part of a dominant Dutch 100-meter freestyle relay team that also included Inge Dekker, Femke Heemskerk and Marleen Veldhuis.

Four years later in London, she won both the 50- and 100-meter individual freestyle titles.

Kromowidjojo also won two long course world titles with the Dutch 100-meter freestyle relay team and an individual 50-meter freestyle world title, as well as 14 individual and relay short course world titles.

“Swimming will always be my passion, but no longer at a professional level,” she said.

Updated : 2022-01-27 20:34 GMT+08:00

