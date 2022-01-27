Late bogeys spoil Morikawa's first round in Dubai

Spain's Sergio Garcia walks on the 13th fairway during first round of the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursda... Spain's Sergio Garcia walks on the 13th fairway during first round of the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pressing the reset button on his game certainly worked for Collin Morikawa in the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic.

At least until the final four holes.

The 24-year-old Californian birdied seven of his first 11 holes after starting at No. 10, and was leading on 7 under after 14 holes at Emirates Golf Club on Thursday.

Morikawa bogeyed three of his four last holes, though, to finish with a 4-under 68 and was a stroke behind Spanish players Sergio Garcia and Pablo Larrazabal midway through the round.

Garcia, who won the event in 2017, had a bogey-free round while Larrazabal mixed seven birdies with two bogeys in his 67.

With Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez shooting 68 to join Morikawa and Kalle Samooja of Finland in a tie for third place, there were three Spaniards in the top five.

The No. 2-ranked Morikawa tied for 62nd at the Abu Dhabi Championship last week after making the cut on the number and said he didn’t know where the ball was going at times. The British Open champion said he did a deep dive on his game at the start of the week and hit the “reset button” ahead of the Dubai Desert Classic.

Conditions were much calmer than in Abu Dhabi but Rory McIlroy couldn’t take full advantage, shooting 71 after being 3 under after his first five holes.

Defending champion Paul Casey and No. 5-ranked Viktor Hovland were among the afternoon starters.

