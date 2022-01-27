Taipei to launch Level 2.5 alert, details Friday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amid the rise of Omicron cluster infections tied to restaurants in northern Taiwan, the Taipei City Government will raise the epidemic prevention alert to Level 2.5, with the details to be provided on Friday (Jan. 28) afternoon.

While attending a forum of borough chiefs for Wenshan District on Thursday morning (Jan. 27), Taipei Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) said that the city is planning on raising its COVID alert to Level 2.5. She stated that details of the plan will be discussed on Friday morning.

When inspecting the vaccination efforts at Taipei Main Station that afternoon, Taipei Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) also told the media that the city will upgrade to Level 2.5. He said that all government units are already making relevant preparations, with the focus on restaurants.

When asked if Taipei will ban indoor dining, Tsai said that the Taipei City Government will hold a meeting on Friday to make a decision on the details of the Level 2.5 alert, including the new epidemic prevention measures for restaurants.

Tsai said that once the meeting has concluded, officials will first consult with the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), before making an announcement on the new epidemic prevention measures.

As he visited first responders on Thursday afternoon, reporters asked Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) if he would require restaurants to use partitions and checkerboard seating. Ko replied by saying, "No, no, I'll tell you, everything must be done on a scientific basis. This afternoon, all the departments are holding a meeting. After the meeting, the results will be announced tomorrow afternoon."

Regarding the implementation of partitions, Ko said "This needs to be first researched, studied, and compared with data from abroad. Tomorrow afternoon, a report will be made to the public."