Taiwan’s economy likely grew by higher-than-expected 6.28% in 2021

Taiwan's economy likely grew at highest rate since 2010. Taiwan's economy likely grew at highest rate since 2010. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The economy likely grew at a higher-than-expected rate of 6.28% in 2021, the most in 11 years, because of a surge in GDP during the final quarter, the government said Thursday (Jan. 27).

A forecast made in November by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) amounted to 6.09%, but the government body on Thursday changed its advance estimate for the fourth quarter from 4.15% to 4.88%, CNA reported.

The continued growth of domestic manufacturing as a basis for an export surge is the main factor in the upward revisions, according to the DGBAS. The new government data shows that Taiwan’s economic performance is at its best since 2010.

Earlier figures from the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research predicted GDP growth of 4.1% for 2022 and that the global recovery would continue following the onslaught of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.