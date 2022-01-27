Alexa
Jerusalem blanketed in white after rare snowfall

By Associated Press
2022/01/27 15:24
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man stands in the snow while praying at the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray in Jerusalem's old city, Thurs...
Palestinians enjoy the snow next to the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem Old city, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. A rare ...
Snow covers the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem Old city, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. A rare snowfall hit parts of Is...
A group of religious Jews visit the Temple Mount, known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, on the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem...
A Palestinian man builds a snow sculpture in the shape of a rocket next to the Dome of the Rock in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound of Jerusalem's Old City...
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man stands on the snow while praying at the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray in Jerusalem's old city, Thurs...
A man walks under an umbrella to shield himself from heavy rain on the promenade, along the Mediterranean Sea, in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Jan. 26,...
Snow covers the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem Old city, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. A rare snowfall hit parts of Is...
A man walking in heavy rain is seen through the window of a car on the promenade along the Mediterranean Sea in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2...
A man standing under an umbrella to shield himself from heavy rain is seen through the window of a car on the promenade along the Mediterranean Sea in...
People walk in a snow-covered park, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said the snowfall around Ist...
Workers break the ice to open a frozen pond at a park, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said the ...
Workers break the ice to open a frozen pond at a park, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said the ...
Tugay Abukan walks in a snow-covered field with stray dogs at Agacli neighbourhood in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. During a recent snow...
Stray dogs rest in the living-room of Tugay Abukan's home at Agacli neighbourhood in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. During a recent snows...
Burcu Yuksel plays with stray dogs in a snow-covered field at Agacli neighbourhood in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. During a recent snow...
Tugay Abukan plays with stray dogs in his house at Agacli neighbourhood in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. During a recent snowstorm which...
Burcu Yuksel, right, and Burcu Yuksel play with stray dogs at Agacli neighbourhood in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. During a recent snow...
Burcu Yuksel plays with stray dogs in a snow-covered field at Agacli neighbourhood in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. During a recent snow...

JERUSALEM (AP) — Jerusalem was blanketed in white on Thursday after a winter storm covered much of the region's higher altitudes with snow.

The holy city's iconic golden Dome of the Rock was dusted in snow. Main highways to Jerusalem and its major arteries were shut, and schools and businesses closed for the day as municipal snowplows worked to clear streets.

Israel Police also closed major highways in the mountainous West Bank due to the hazardous road conditions.

Snowfall in the hills around Jerusalem is uncommon, occurring perhaps once per winter.

A winter storm has been battering the eastern Mediterranean, bringing heavy rains and wind to the Middle East. Istanbul and Athens were covered in snow earlier this week.

