Vice president invites Belizean PM to Taiwan

Vice President Lai Ching-te invites Belizean Prime Minister John Briceno to stop by Tainan during Taiwan visit

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/27 16:56
Belizean Prime Minister John Briceno (left), Taiwanese Vice President Lai Ching-te.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) welcomed Belizean Prime Minister John Briceno to visit Taiwan during a meeting in Honduras on Wednesday (Jan. 26).

After attending Honduran President-elect Xiomara Castro’s inauguration at Soto Cano Air Force Base that afternoon, Lai met with Briceno at his hotel, where the two discussed issues of mutual concern and expressed the hope that their countries would continue to deepen exchanges and cooperation, CNA reported.

Other attendees included Taiwanese Representative to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), Presidential Office Deputy Secretary-General Li Chun-yi (李俊俋), and Vice Foreign Affairs Minister Alexander Tah-ray Yui (俞大㵢).

Lai said he was very happy to meet with the Belizean prime minister. He mentioned that Briceno planned to visit Taiwan in March, which the vice president welcomed.

He also invited Briceno to make a stop in Tainan, the city Lai was previously the mayor of. The vice president said Briceno had last visited Taiwan was many years ago and that his next trip would bring about a very different feeling.
