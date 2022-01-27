Taiwan’s China Airlines buys 4 Boeing 777F cargo planes

China Airlines orders four more Boeing 777 Freighter jets in addition to six already bought. (CNA, CAL photo) China Airlines orders four more Boeing 777 Freighter jets in addition to six already bought. (CNA, CAL photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The board of China Airlines (CAL) on Thursday (Jan. 27) approved the purchase of four Boeing 777F cargo planes for a total of NT$39.18 billion (US$1.4 billion) to be delivered beginning in 2023.

The latest order follows the airline's best performance for its freight division in its 62-year history last year. CAL has already ordered six 777 Freighter aircraft, with three already delivered, two scheduled to arrive this year, and the last one expected in 2023, the Liberty Times reported.

Taiwan’s main carrier said the new planes would help it develop routes across the Pacific and strengthen its position as the fifth major freight airline in the world. Its fleet of 18 747F aircraft is already the largest of its kind in the world.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, CAL reached a record single-month freight revenue of NT$15.4 billion in Dec. 2021, amounting to the fifth consecutive month of more than NT$10 billion, according to the Liberty Times report. Total revenue for 2021 crossed the NT$100 billion mark.

Due to the success of its freight business, CAL also recently announced a new round of recruitment for pilots, engineers, repair specialists, and other employees.