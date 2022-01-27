Honduran President-elect holds meeting with Taiwan VP

Honduras' President-Elect Castro stands with Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te as they meet on January 26 ahead of Castro's inauguratio... Honduras' President-Elect Castro stands with Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te as they meet on January 26 ahead of Castro's inauguration ceremony. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and Honduran President-elect Xiomara Castro reaffirmed their nations’ bilateral relations at a meeting in Honduras on Wednesday (Jan. 26).

Lai was sent by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to the Latin American country to attend Castro’s inauguration ceremony. The meeting had been organized prior to Lai’s arrival but was canceled at the last minute, per a CNA report.

Yet, as Lai was dining with his Honduran counterpart, the meeting was suddenly called back on again, ultimately lasting seven minutes.

Lai presented Castro with a congratulatory letter from President Tsai and said that Tsai wanted to emphasize the importance of her and Castro being their countries’ first female leaders.

After the meeting, Castro said Hondurans have always been grateful for the support they have received from Taiwan. She said the bilateral relationship is close and hopes it will continue to develop well into the future.