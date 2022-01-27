TUMI Recruits Elite Footballer Son Heung-Min to Launch the Next Generation of Alpha Bravo

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 27 January 2022 - TUMI launches the latest evolution of its iconic Alpha Bravo collection with celebrated international footballer, Son Heung-Min.

The Tottenham Hotspur F.C. forward and captain of the South Korea national football team stars in TUMI's Life in Forward Motion campaign carrying key pieces from the new Alpha Bravo collection.

Focused on modularity, sustainability, and durability, the collection comprises over two dozen entirely new styles including backpacks, slings, chest packs, briefs, duffels and crossbodies.

Son Heung-Min with the Logistics Backpack

Regarded by many as one of the sport's top players, Son Heung-Min caps an award-winning start to 2022. In early January, Son received his seventh Best Footballer in Asia award, marking his fifth consecutive year winning the title.

This honor is the latest accolade in the athlete's decorated career. Son became the highest-scoring Asian player in the Champion's League in 2019, and the first Asian player to score more than 50 goals in the Premier League in 2020.

This year, Son is set to play a key role in South Korea's run in the FIFA World Cup. With TUMI's Life in Forward Motion campaign, fans can catch Son at the top of his game on and off the pitch with the Liaison Tote, Logistics Backpack, Navigation Backpack, Platoon Sling and the Mason Duffel.

Of his partnership with TUMI, Son says, "I've been a fan of TUMI for years, so I am excited to join the TUMI Crew as a brand ambassador. Being a professional footballer, travelling is naturally a big part of my life. It means I need versatile and reliable bags when I'm off the field—and TUMI delivers, especially the Alpha Bravo collection which was made for non-stop lives like mine."

First introduced in 2010, the original Alpha Bravo collection marked a pivotal moment in TUMI's history with the debut of its modern, utilitarian bags. The latest generation of Alpha Bravo continues this lineage with brand new styles that have evolved to fit active lifestyles that take us everywhere from the office to the outdoors and beyond.



Many of these feature a main body fabric made from recycled materials. The lining of almost all styles is also made with recycled materials and the built-to-last quality of the collection further enhances its sustainability.

Son Heung-Min with the Liaison Tote

As seen on Son Heung-Min, the Logistics Backpack has a flap-lid silhouette that adjusts to fit your haul, from days in the boardroom to weekends out exploring. The Logistics Backpack simplifies the packing experience and maximizes carry capacity.

Ideal for daily commutes, the Navigation Backpack is a well-proportioned medium-sized style built for both work and pleasure. Tech-inclined travelers will appreciate the expandable bag's securely padded laptop and tablet compartments as well as smartly organized interior and exterior pockets.

The Liaison Tote delivers with dual cargo pockets and quick-release buckles. A spacious interior and adjustable straps make the tote easy to carry by hand or over the shoulder.

For those who prefer a duffel style, the Mason Duffel answers the call with a roomy silhouette. Grab handles with daisy chain details amp up the functionality, as does the expandable shoe compartment with a water-resistant lining. For carrying lighter loads, the Platoon Sling is a casual and stylish hands-free bag ready for exploration.

Son Heung-Min with the Navigation Backpack

Select Alpha Bravo bags will be available as a unique capsule that takes the military inspiration to the next level, made in a durable ripstop that takes its cues from rugged parachute fabric. Featured styles from the capsule include the Dynamic Backpack, a streamlined and compact backpack that helps you stay organized.

The Recruit Chest Pack is a convertible 3-in-1 chest pack that's easily worn as a waist pack or a sling, making it the perfect on-the-go style to secure necessities. With its distinctive rolltop styling and speed clip closure, the Ally Backpack stands out with flexible storage that can easily be adapted at a moment's notice.

In keeping with Alpha Bravo's go-anywhere, do-anything energy, each style is compatible with the new TUMI+ accessories—a modular ecosystem that can be used to customize your bag based on personal needs and complements a non-stop lifestyle. TUMI+ attaches not only to the Alpha Bravo collection, but many more bags across TUMI's portfolio by utilizing daisy chains, G-hooks and carabiners.

TUMI+ accessories span a range of useful items of different scales, sizes, and functionalities, from the Small Modular Pouch to the Packable Rain Cover, Zip-Around Case, and AirPods Pro Pouch.

Stay tuned for more on TUMI's Life in Forward Motion campaign that also stars F1 Driver and gamer Lando Norris, Grammy-winning and Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated actor, performer and musician Anthony Ramos and acclaimed singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams.

Filmed in New York City and London, the campaign is told through the lens of prominent docustyle videographers, Autobahn and Andy Madeleine.

Collection is available now via: TUMI.com

Keep up with TUMI on Instagram and Facebook

Watch the Campaign Video here

Full Media Kit is here

About TUMI

Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel and performance luxury essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate, and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. The brand is sold globally in over 75 countries with approximately 2,000 points of sale.

#TUMI #TUMIBravo