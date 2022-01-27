Alexa
Jakimovski, Roberts help Washington St. beat Utah 71-54

By Associated Press
2022/01/27 14:09
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Andrej Jakimovski and Tyrell Roberts scored 15 points apiece and Washington State used a 22-3 run in the second half to beat Utah 71-54 on Wednesday night.

Roberts, who went 0 for 6 from the field in his scoreless first half, scored 11 points, including three 3-pointers, in a 22-3 run that gave Washington State a 55-31 lead with 12 minutes to play.

Jakimovski added eight rebounds, two steals and a block. Noah Williams and TJ Bamba each scored 10 points for Washington State (11-7, 4-3 Pac-12). Williams also had three of the Cougars' 10 steals.

Lazar Stefanovic led Utah (8-13, 1-10) with 11 points.

The Cougars shot just 37% — Utah made 18 of 46 (39%) from the floor — but attempted 19 more field goals than the Utes. Washington State outrebounded Utah 39-29, including an 18-6 advantage on the offensive glass used to build a 15-4 advantage in second-chance points, and outscored the Utes 19-3 in points off turnovers.

Utah has lost nine consecutive games for the first time since the 1935-36 season, tying a program record.

Marco Anthony made a layup to make it 18-all with 6:42 left before the break, but the Utes didn't make a field goal and committed five of their 13 first-half turnovers as Washington State used a 15-7 spurt to take a 33-25 lead into halftime.

Utah center Branden Carlson, who missed the last five games following an appendectomy, played for the first time since a 74-68 loss to Washington on Jan. 6 and finished with eight points in 19 minutes.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

