Bean carries Utah St. over San Diego St. 75-57

By Associated Press
2022/01/27 14:08
LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Justin Bean recorded 13 points and 13 rebounds to lead Utah State to a 75-57 win over San Diego State on Wednesday night.

Steven Ashworth had 17 points for Utah State (11-9, 2-5 Mountain West Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Brandon Horvath added 12 points. Sean Bairstow had 10 points.

Matt Bradley had 19 points and six rebounds for the Aztecs (11-5, 3-2). Chad Baker added 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-27 15:48 GMT+08:00

