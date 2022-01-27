FTLife scoops up four awards at 2021 BENCHMARK Wealth Management Awards

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 27 January 2022 - FTLife Insurance Company Limited ("FTLife") is pleased to announce that it garnered four awards at the 2021 BENCHMARK Wealth Management Awards for its excellence in agent training, distribution channel, marketing, and product development.





The four awards received by FTLife include:

Academy of the Year

Broker Support - Best-in-Class

Campaign of the Year – Outstanding Achiever

Critical Illness Product – Outstanding Achiever





FTLife Chief Executive Officer Joe Cheng said, "It is an honour for us to earn recognition in this prestigious award scheme. It indicates our long-standing commitment and dedication to developing industry leaders for the industry while providing strategic partners and customers with innovative solutions and unrivalled experiences. Looking forward, FTLife will continue to 'Think beyond insurance.' to bring greater value for all stakeholders including the industry, customers and society at large."

The "Academy of the Year" Award was bestowed on FTLife for its people-oriented approach to talent development. We provide our consultants with top-notch training and development. In addition, advanced and creative technologies are employed to help them scale even greater success. Last year, co-developed with a local tech start-up, we introduced industry's first-in-kind smart presentation and communication tool "AI Drill" that utilises artificial intelligence and big data to enhance the competency and professionalism of our people.

Holding fast to its brand promise of "Embrace Change for Better Future," the FTLife partnership distribution team seeks to deliver ideal business solutions and best possible pre-sale and after-sale support to our partners. The success of their continuing effort and commitment in giving partners robust support won the team the "Broker Support - Best-in-Class" Award for the fifth consecutive year.

The "Campaign of the Year – Outstanding Achiever" endorsed FTLife's use of digital media to promote the corporate brand and flagship products. Adhering to the brand philosophy of "Think beyond insurance.", FTLife carefully integrated both online and offline marketing strategies and successfully enhanced the public awareness of its corporate brand, which helped promote the innovative products and attentive services of the company.

FTLife's "HealthCare 168 Plus" Critical Protector won the title of "Critical Illness Product – Outstanding Achiever." The plan breaks the critical illness concept that customers will be covered once they qualify for Loss of Functionality of Key Organs even in times of novel diseases, or in situations where a clear diagnosis is not possible. In addition, customers will receive up to 500% sum insured for severe urban diseases.

BENCHMARK is a profit-for-purpose organization – a purpose-driven organization with a mission to drive best practices in the finance community by emphasizing social responsibility and advocating for the protection of investors. As one of the most highly anticipated industry awards in Hong Kong, the signature Benchmark Wealth Management Awards uses a stringent rating programme.





About FTLife Insurance Company Limited

FTLife Insurance Company Limited ("FTLife") is one of the most well-established life insurance companies in Hong Kong and a wholly-owned subsidiary of NWS Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 0659). Building on a history of more than 30 years in the territory, FTLife provides individual and institutional clients with a diverse range of insurance and wealth management products and services, including life, health, accident, savings and investment insurance. As a member of New World Group, FTLife works with diversified businesses within the Group to create synergies and provides customers with best-in-class life-planning solutions, from wealth management and succession to health, wellbeing and quality of life enhancement.





