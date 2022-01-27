Taiwan’s VP Lai receives guard of honor welcome on arrival in Honduras

Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te walks alongside Honduran Vice President Maria Antonia Rivera as Honduran troops perform a guard of honor cere... Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te walks alongside Honduran Vice President Maria Antonia Rivera as Honduran troops perform a guard of honor ceremony on January 26 local time. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) received a military guard of honor welcome from Honduran troops on the tarmac after landing in the country at 2:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday (Jan. 26).

Honduran Vice President Maria Antonia River personally greeted Lai as he and his delegation disembarked from the plane having finished a six-hour flight from Los Angeles, according to a CNA report. The two vice-presidents exchanged pleasantries before waving to a small crowd from the top of a ceremonial podium.

Lai is in the Latin American country to attend the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Xiomara Castro on Thursday (Jan. 27). Honduras is one of Taiwan’s 14 remaining allies.

After the charter flight came to a halt, Taiwan’s Ambassador to Honduras, Wen Yao-jhen (溫曜禎), and Honduras’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Director of Ceremonies, Ramon Valladares, boarded the plane to greet Lai. Rivera and Honduras’ Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Jose Isaias Barahona greeted him at the bottom of the boarding stairs.

Honduran troops then stood at attention and saluted Lai as he walked down a red carpet with Rivera at his side. After getting in a waiting vehicle, Lai and his delegation were escorted by Honduran police in a motorcade to the Clarion Hotel, where some enthusiastic flag-waving crowds cheered as he entered the premises.