Platform owned by Taiwan's HTC to launch new NFT exchange in February

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — VIVEPORT, a virtual reality content platform owned by Taiwan’s HTC, announced on Tuesday (Jan. 25) it will launch a non-fungible token (NFT) exchange called VIVEBYTES in the middle of February.

HTC claims VIVEBYTES will be the first NFT exchange that focuses on the ACG (Animation, Comics, and Games) genre, according to a CNA report. Users will be able to purchase NFTs with either fiat money or cryptocurrency.

HTC says the platform will offer users an easy point of access to the world of NFTs and that by gamifying the NFT-buying experience, the company has made VIVEBYTES as simple to use as online shopping.

Users will be able to connect their NFTs with a MetaMask wallet, ensuring a high level of security for purchases. In addition to being directly purchased, NFTs can soon also be bought via blind box or auction mechanisms that will be rolled out soon after the platform’s launch.