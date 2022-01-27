Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Platform owned by Taiwan's HTC to launch new NFT exchange in February

Exchange to focus on animation, comic, and game-themed NFTs

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/27 15:44
VR kit in action. (HTC photo)

VR kit in action. (HTC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — VIVEPORT, a virtual reality content platform owned by Taiwan’s HTC, announced on Tuesday (Jan. 25) it will launch a non-fungible token (NFT) exchange called VIVEBYTES in the middle of February.

HTC claims VIVEBYTES will be the first NFT exchange that focuses on the ACG (Animation, Comics, and Games) genre, according to a CNA report. Users will be able to purchase NFTs with either fiat money or cryptocurrency.

HTC says the platform will offer users an easy point of access to the world of NFTs and that by gamifying the NFT-buying experience, the company has made VIVEBYTES as simple to use as online shopping.

Users will be able to connect their NFTs with a MetaMask wallet, ensuring a high level of security for purchases. In addition to being directly purchased, NFTs can soon also be bought via blind box or auction mechanisms that will be rolled out soon after the platform’s launch.
HTC
NFT
MetaMask
exchange
Viveport
Vivebytes

RELATED ARTICLES

LINE to launch NFT platform DOSI in Taiwan
LINE to launch NFT platform DOSI in Taiwan
2022/01/20 12:12
Estonian rapper, IKEA to launch bread-like sofa
Estonian rapper, IKEA to launch bread-like sofa
2022/01/18 19:33
NFT project features southern Taiwan veteran engineer
NFT project features southern Taiwan veteran engineer
2022/01/17 18:15
Taiwan’s National Central Library signs MOU with The British Library
Taiwan’s National Central Library signs MOU with The British Library
2022/01/14 14:03
Japan pledges never to export contaminated food to Taiwan
Japan pledges never to export contaminated food to Taiwan
2022/01/11 12:51