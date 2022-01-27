Taiwan reports 21 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Jan. 27) announced 21 local COVID cases.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 43 imported cases. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 851.

Local cases

Chen said the local cases include 11 males and 10 females ranging from under 5 years old to their 70s. Of these 21 cases, 13 were reported in Taoyuan and eight in Kaohsiung.

There were 12 cases tied to the Taiwan Taoyuan Airport Omicron cluster infection, eight related to the Port of Kaohsiung cluster, and one from the Evergreen Resort Hotel cluster in Yilan. Because the latter, case No. 18,636, is a resident of Taoyuan, they are being included in cases reported from that city.

Imported cases

The 43 imported cases include 21 males and 22 females ranging in age from under 5 years old to their 60s. Of these, 15 tested positive upon arrival at the airport, 27 tested positive during quarantine, and one was diagnosed at the end of their quarantine.

Between May 2 and Jan. 26, they arrived in Taiwan from the U.S. (14 cases), India, Vietnam, Indonesia, the U.K., France, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Singapore, Turkey, the Philippines, South Africa, Finland, and Japan. The country of origin for 10 cases is still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 5,581,517 COVID tests, with 5,562,679 coming back negative. Of the 18,566 confirmed cases, 3,518 were imported, 14,994 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was unresolved.

A total of 123 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. To date, 851 individuals have succumbed to the disease.