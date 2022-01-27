Alexa
Wilkins, DeVries lead Drake over Illinois St. 89-88 in OT

By Associated Press
2022/01/27 12:50
NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Garrett Sturtz scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and his two free throws with 1:24 remaining in overtime were the game's final points and Drake beat Illinois State 89-88 on Wednesday night.

D.J. Wilkins and Tucker DeVries scored 18 points apiece for Drake (15-6, 6-2 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory. ShanQuan Hemphill added 15 points for the Bulldogs.

Antonio Reeves had 25 points, Josiah Strong 17, Kendall Lewis scored 14, grabbed 11 rebounds blocked three shots and Mark Freeman distributed 10 assists for the Redbirds (10-11, 3-5).

Drake also beat Illinois State 86-75 on Jan. 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-27 14:10 GMT+08:00

