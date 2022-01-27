Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Scope and overview, Depth Study, Analysis, Key Drivers, Top Players, Trends and Forecast 2030

Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market by region.

The global mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market size was US$ 73.3 billion in 2021. The global mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market is forecast to reach US$ 140.2 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

Factors Influencing

The introduction of innovative and efficient services, such as mobile money and machine-to-machine (M2M) transactions, is the primary factor driving the growth of the global mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market. Apart from that, the evolution of cloud computing and big data analytics are forecast to propel market growth in the coming years.

Increasing penetration of mobile devices is forecast to propel market growth during the study timeframe.

Growing government initiatives to reduce copyright problems and geo-blocking concerns and the demand to deliver stable network service access are forecast to fuel the market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the entire outlook of the working system. To maintain work continuity, business organizations allowed employees to work from home (WFH). Thus, it increased internet penetration and fueled the growth of the global mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market. Vodafone UK recorded a growth of 50% in internet traffic.

The applications of the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) services help the healthcare sector by offering voice-enabled services for monitoring patients. As a result, the global mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market would grow with the growth of the healthcare sector.

High operational cost is expected to slow down the growth of the global mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market.

Geographic Analysis

Geographically, Asia Pacific is forecast to emerge as the rapidly growing region in the global mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market. The growth of the Asia Pacific mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market is attributed to the expansion of the telecom industry. In addition, the authorities of emerging countries such as Myanmar, India, China, and Vietnam are focusing on modernization and growth of telecommunication amenities. Thus, the global mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market would grow significantly in the Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, the growing healthcare sector in the Asia-pacific region would offer ample growth opportunities to the market players.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

During the COVID-19 epidemic, the demand for enhanced networking infrastructure rapidly increased. Due to lockdown, companies allowed employees to work from home in order to keep operating during the pandemic. Thus, the consumer base of the MVNOs increased significantly. The COVID-19 epidemic accelerated the demand for communication services to maintain work efficiency. Moreover, the growth of the healthcare sector also propelled the growth of the global mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market.

Market Segmentation

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

By Operational Mode

Reseller

Service Operator

Full MVNO

Other Operational Modes

By Subscriber

Enterprise

Consumer

By Application

Discount

Cellular M2M

Business

Media & Entertainment

Migrant

Retail

Roaming

Telecom

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Competitors in the Market

IBM Corporation

Appsee

Swrve

TUNE

Localytics

Amplitude

AppDynamics

Heap

AppsFlyer

App Annie

Taplytics

Apptentive

Kochava

MOENGAGE

CleverTap

Other prominent players

