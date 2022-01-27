GigE Camera Market Scope and overview, Market Scope and overview, Growth Study, Future Trends, Demands, and Top Players Data by Forecast to 2030

GigE Camera Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the GigE Camera Market by region.
The global GigE camera market revenue was US$ 0.85 billion in 2020. The global GigE camera market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 2.30 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
A GigE Camera is an imaging camera that uses GigE ports to interface with computer systems. Data transfer rates of up to 1000Mb/s are characteristic of Gigabit Ethernet Cameras, ideal for a wide range of demanding imaging applications. GigE Vision relies on the Gigabit Ethernet technology and has a standardized control register for camera control, along with a hardware interface. Data rates and cable lengths are high with GigE cameras.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Several factors impact the growth of the global GigE camera market, including the high use of GigE cameras in security & surveillance applications, the rise in machine vision camera demand, and the increased use of GigE cameras in the military & defense industry.
Due to high speeds and resolution capabilities, the excessive load on the CPU inhibits the global GigE camera market growth.
The global GigE camera market is ripe for lucrative opportunities due to the increase in the adoption of 3D vision technologies in the industry.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
COVID-19 had negatively impacted the global GigE camera market. Due to disruptions in supply chains, several companies in Asia, including Japan, failed to maintain factory utilization rates. It led to a shortage of products. Further, due to a slowdown in OEM production and a drop-in demand for GigE cameras, the market has slightly slowed. There have been significant shortages of components and materials globally. The global market has also suffered from a reduction in capital budgets and delays in planned projects.
Post-COVID-19, as vaccines have become available in more countries and pandemic activity is better controlled, the global GigE camera market is forecast to grow.
Regional Insights
The Asia-Pacific region dominates the GigE camera market and is forecast to dominate the market during the forecast period. In addition, there are many major industry players spread out across countries in this region. Another factor driving the growth of the GigE camera market here is the increasing use of GigE cameras by these end-user verticals. In addition, this region will have the highest CAGR in the forecast period. China, Japan, and India account for the majority of this region’s contribution.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global GigE camera market are:
Allied Vision Technologies GmbH
Basler AG
Baumer Holding AG
IMPERX, Incorporated
Matrox imaging
Omron Corporation
Qualitas Technologies
Sony Corporation
Teledyne DALSA Incorporated
Toshiba Corporation
Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global GigE camera market segmentation focuses on Type, Technology, Spectrum, Application, and Region.
Segmentation based on Type
Area Scan Cameras
Line Scan Cameras
Segmentation based on Technology
Charge-Coupled Device (CCD)
Color Camera
Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS)
Monochrome Camera
Near Infrared ( NIR) Cameras
Segmentation based on Spectrum
Ultraviolet (UV) Camera
Segmentation based on Application
Automotive
Food & Packaging
Industrial
Medical
Military & Defense
Pharmaceutical
Security & Surveillance
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
