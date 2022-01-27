Digital Therapeutics Market Scope and overview, 2022 Analysis & Forecast To 2030 By Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation

Digital Therapeutics Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Digital Therapeutics Market by region.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol519

The global digital therapeutics market revenue was US$ 3,537.25 million in 2020. The global digital therapeutics market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 23,569.34 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.3% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Digital therapeutics offers patients evidence-based therapeutic interventions. The software or device prevents, manages, or treats a medical condition. Patients can benefit from using digital therapeutics software either independently or in conjunction with devices, medications, or other treatments. Digital therapeutics are designed and validated clinically, usable, and secure based on best-in-class technology practices.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Growth in the usage of smartphones and tablets, coupled with healthcare apps, and the need to control healthcare costs, along with the rise in incidences of chronic diseases, are driving the global digital therapeutics market.

A lack of awareness about digital therapeutics in developing countries and patient privacy concerns may slow down the growth of the digital therapeutics market.

There are several products in the pipeline in the late stages of development that will provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the digital therapeutics market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The overall impact of COVID-19 on the digital therapeutics market remains positive. There has been an increase in awareness regarding the importance of digital health, mental illness prevalence, and the rate of drug abuse worldwide. Also, during this pandemic, many people stayed at home, resulting in less physical activity, an unhealthy lifestyle, and mental stress, which increased the prevalence of chronic diseases. Thus, Digital therapeutics devices and software were in high demand across the globe.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued temporary guidance for Pear Therapeutics’ products for mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, it suggests that regulatory agencies are acknowledging the importance of digital therapeutic products. Furthermore, U.S. digital health companies raised $5.4 billion in venture funding in the first half of 2020, setting a record high in the history of digital health funding. It indicates that investors believe these solutions are essential. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on digital therapeutics market growth.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol519

Regional Insights

North America dominated the global digital therapeutics market. North America is also forecast to experience the highest growth rate. The market growth in this region is due to factors such as new startups, increased investments in digital therapeutics, improved reimbursement structures for digital therapeutics, and government initiatives to promote technological advancements.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global digital therapeutics market are:

2MORROW, Incorporated

Akili Interactive Labs, Incorporated

Click Therapeutics, Incorporated

Fitbit, Inc. (Twine Health, Inc.)

Happify, Incorporated

Kaia Health

Livongo Health, Incorporated

Medtronic Plc.

Omada Health, Incorporated

Pear Therapeutics, Incorporated

Proteus Digital Health, Incorporated

Resmed, Incorporated (Propeller Health)

Voluntis, Incorporated

Welldoc, Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global digital therapeutics market segmentation focuses on Application, Product Type, Sales Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

Preventive Applications

Prediabetes

Obesity

Nutrition

Lifestyle Management

Other Preventive Applications

Treatment/Care-related Applications

Diabetes

CNS Disorders

Mental Health Disorder

Other CNS Disorders

Chronic Respiratory Disorders

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Cardiovascular Diseases

Smoking Cessation

Medication Adherence

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Substance Use & Addiction Management

Rehabilitation & Patient Care

Other Treatment/Care-related Applications

Segmentation based on Product Type

Software

Device

Segmentation based on Sales Channel

Business-to-Business (B2B)

Employer

Healthcare Provider

Others

Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

Patient

Caregiver

Pharmaceutical Companies

Other Buyers

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol519

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

•The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

•During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

•The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

•The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol519

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/