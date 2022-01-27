Jimerson leads Saint Louis past George Washington 80-67

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gibson Jimerson had 28 points as Saint Louis beat George Washington 80-67 on Wednesday night.

Francis Okoro added 22 points for the Billikens. Okoro also had 11 rebounds.

Yuri Collins had 11 points and 12 assists for Saint Louis (13-6, 4-2 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Fred Thatch Jr. added three blocks.

James Bishop scored a career-high 30 points for the Colonials (6-12, 2-4). Joe Bamisile added 18 points.

