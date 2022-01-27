Alexa
Council IV scores 31 to lead Wichita St. past UCF 84-79

By Associated Press
2022/01/27 11:53
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Ricky Council IV had a career-high 31 points as Wichita State narrowly defeated Central Florida 84-79 on Wednesday night.

Council IV shot 16 for 20 from the line.

Morris Udeze had 16 points for Wichita State (10-7, 1-4 American Athletic Conference), which broke its four-game losing streak. Dexter Dennis added 13 points and six rebounds.

Tyson Etienne, the Shockers' leading scorer entering the contest at 14.0 points per game, was held to 5 points on 2-of-13 shooting.

Wichita State totaled 46 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Brandon Mahan had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Knights (12-6, 4-4). Darius Johnson added 12 points. C.J. Walker had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-27 14:04 GMT+08:00

