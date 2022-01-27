Alexa
Whitney-Sidney, Taylor lead Lehigh over Army 84-71

By Associated Press
2022/01/27 12:12
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Tyler Whitney-Sidney had 19 points to lead five Lehigh players in double figures as the Mountain Hawks topped Army 84-71 on Wednesday night.

Evan Taylor added 16 points for the Mountain Hawks (8-13, 6-3 Patriot League). Keith Higgins Jr. chipped in 13, Jeameril Wilson scored 12 and Nic Lynch had 11. Taylor also had seven rebounds, while Wilson posted five assists.

Jalen Rucker had 18 points for the Black Knights (12-9, 6-3). Chris Mann added 16 points. Josh Caldwell had 15 points.

The Mountain Hawks evened the season series against the Black Knights. Army defeated Lehigh 77-55 on Jan. 7.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

