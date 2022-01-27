Alexa
Newman leads Albany over UMass Lowell 64-62 in OT

By Associated Press
2022/01/27 11:27
LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Reserve Paul Newman had 16 points and 13 rebounds and Matt Cerruti had 16 points and Albany beat UMass Lowell 64-62 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Jamel Horton added 13 points and six assists. Jarvis Doles had 11 points for Albany (8-11, 4-3 America East Conference).

Allin Blunt scored 21 points, John Hall grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked five shots and Quinton Mincey grabbed 10 rebounds for the River Hawks (10-9, 2-5).

Albany also beat UMass Lowell 57-47 on Jan. 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-27 14:03 GMT+08:00

