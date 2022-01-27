Hornets' 158 points season-high in NBA, most for franchise

Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr., right, shoots over Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett during the first half of an NBA basketball game in I... Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr., right, shoots over Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets broke the franchise’s single-game scoring record on Wednesday night and notched the highest point total in the NBA this season in their 158-126 rout of the Indiana Pacers.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had a career-high 39 points, going 10 of 15 on 3s — also a career best. LaMelo Ball had his fourth triple double of the season with 29 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds. Four players had 20 or more points, and the Hornets matched a season-best by making 24 3s.

With the victory, Charlotte snapped a two-game losing streak and pulled off a four-game sweep of the injury-depleted Pacers.

Indiana was led by Goga Bitdaze and rookie Isaiah Jackson, who both scored 17 points. The Pacers have lost three in a row and seven of nine.

CAVALIERS 115, BUCKS 99

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Love scored 25 points, Cedi Osman added 23 and Cleveland beat defending NBA champion Milwaukee.

The Cavs made 19 3-pointers, won for the eighth time in nine games and leap-frogged Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference standings. Darius Garland scored 19 and rookie Evan Mobley had 16 for the Cavs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 26 points after missing a game with knee soreness, but had seven of Milwaukee’s 19 turnovers that led to 31 points for Cleveland. Bobby Portis added 22 points and Khris Middleton 21 for the Bucks.

CLIPPERS 111, MAGIC 102

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Amir Coffey scored 19 points, Luke Kennard added 17 and Los Angeles rallied to defeat Orlando one day after matching the second-largest comeback in NBA history.

The Clippers were down by maximum of 14 points on Wednesday, and trailed by two to start the fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Magic 35-24.

Seven Clippers made 3-pointers.

Orlando’s Franz Wagner led the team with 21 points and nine assists, while Cole Anthony had 19 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Rookie Jalen Suggs scored 14 points, as did veteran guard Gary Harris.

HAWKS 121, KINGS 104

ATLANTA (AP) — Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 18 points in his return from a knee injury, Onyeka Okongwu also scored 18 off the bench and Atlanta recovered from a slow start to beat Sacramento.

The Hawks relied on their backups for their fifth consecutive win. Atlanta’s bench outscored Sacramento’s backups 70-24, including a 41-11 advantage in the first half. Harrison Barnes led Sacramento with 28 points.

The Kings suffered their fifth consecutive loss overall and 10th straight on the road.

Trae Young scored 17 points with 10 assists for Atlanta, which led 67-50 at halftime after trailing by 14 in the first quarter.

