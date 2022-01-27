Alexa
Taiwan donates 100 tonnes of typhoon aid to Philippines

Tien says relationship between Taiwan, Philippines a 'true friendship in adversity'

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/27 12:50
Containers filled with 100 metric tons of relief supplies. (MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan held a ceremony on Wednesday (Jan. 26) to announce that it has raised 100 metric tons of aid for the Philippines to help the island nation recover from the destruction wrought by Super Typhoon Rai.

At the donation ceremony, Deputy Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang (田中光) formally handed over 100 tonnes of relief supplies to Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) Chairman and Resident Representative Wilfredo Fernandez. The supplies include rice and building materials, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

During the ceremony, Tien expressed concern for the victims of the disaster and pointed out that the relationship between Taiwan and the Philippines is a "true friendship in adversity." In the wake of the devastating typhoon that struck the Philippines on Dec. 16, Taiwan donated US$500,000 on Dec. 22 and shipped 10 metric tons of aid to the country over Christmas weekend.

Fernandez (left), Tien hold sign that reads "Love Taiwan." (MOFA photo)

Tien said that at the request of the Philippine government, Taiwan has prepared 100 tonnes of additional aid. This batch includes corrugated steel sheets, plywood, tarpaulin, iron wire, nails, and tools, as well as white rice, dry food, and bottled water. The supplies are to be shipped by sea in containers.

According to MOFA, the Philippines has suffered US$600 million in local infrastructure and agricultural losses. Although the Philippine government has mobilized a great deal of manpower and material resources, due to the severity of the disaster and the large area affected, there is still a shortage of food and water over one month after the typhoon.

Containers filled with 100 metric tons of relief supplies. (MOFA photo)
