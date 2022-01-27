Alexa
Taiwan, France think tanks sign academic research cooperation MOU

Agreement will see more Taiwan-France exchanges, academic research on Indo-Pacific issues

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/27 12:05
Institute for National Defense and Security Research and Institut Thomas More sign academic research cooperation MOU. (Facebook, INDSR ...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Institute for National Defense and Security Research (INDSR) signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation with French think tank Institut Thomas More on Wednesday (Jan. 26) to increase academic research between the two countries.

The signing ceremony was held virtually, with Chief Executive Officer Chen-Wei Lin (林成蔚), Institut Thomas More Chairman Christian Boon Falleur, Institut Thomas Moore founder Charles Millon, Taiwan representative to France Wu Chih-chung (吳志中), and other scholars in attendance, CNA reported.

The MOU will see the two think tanks organize more seminars on Indo-Pacific, East Asia, and Taiwan Strait issues in the future and jointly publish policy research reports to promote Taiwan-France exchanges and academic research.

Lin said that China's expansion in East Asia and the Indo-Pacific is a common concern of INDSR and Institut Thomas More. “Taiwan and France share universal values and continue to strive for regional and global peace and stability in the face of the expansion of hostile forces in the Indo-Pacific and Europe," he said.

Chairman Christian Boon Falleur said he is happy to see the two think tanks form a formal partnership and strengthen national defense and security research exchanges.

Wu, who facilitated the MOU signing, said that in recent years, said he has seen progress in relations and is pleased to see closer and more specific cooperation between the two think tanks.

"Taiwan hopes to gain more support from like-minded countries to jointly respond to the threat from China," he said. "France plays a very important role in the Indo-Pacific region, and the stability, security and sustainable development of the Taiwan Strait are in the common interests of both countries."

Charles Millon pointed out that the signing of the MOU was a symbolic development. He said he was happy to see Taiwanese and French scholars bolstering cooperation on regional military, economic, and social issues.
Updated : 2022-01-27 14:17 GMT+08:00

