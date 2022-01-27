Flowers scores 21 to lead Hartford past Binghamton 72-60

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Moses Flowers had 21 points and 13 rebounds as Hartford topped Binghamton 72-60 on Wednesday night.

Hunter Marks had 15 points and six blocks for Hartford (4-12, 2-2 America East Conference). David Shriver added 13 points. Austin Williams had 10 points.

George Tinsley had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Bearcats (8-9, 5-3). Bryce Beamer added 14 points. John McGriff had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com