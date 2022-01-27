Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Schwartz leads George Mason past Saint Bonaventure 75-66

By Associated Press
2022/01/27 10:26
Schwartz leads George Mason past Saint Bonaventure 75-66

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — D'Shawn Schwartz had 20 points as George Mason topped Saint Bonaventure 75-66 on Wednesday night.

Devon Cooper had 18 points for George Mason (10-7, 3-1 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Josh Oduro added 15 points, seven rebounds and five blocks. Davonte Gaines had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Jalen Adaway had 15 points for the Bonnies (11-5, 3-2). Kyle Lofton added 15 points. Dominick Welch had 14 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-27 12:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
"