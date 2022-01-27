Alexa
Mathon leads Boston U. past Lafayette 81-62

By Associated Press
2022/01/27 10:45
EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Sukhmail Mathon had 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists as Boston University beat Lafayette 81-62 on Wednesday night.

Javante McCoy had 17 points for Boston University (14-8, 5-4 Patriot League). Walter Whyte added 13 points and nine rebounds. Fletcher Tynen had 12 points.

Kyle Jenkins had 15 points for the Leopards (5-12, 2-4). Neal Quinn added 13 points. Leo O'Boyle had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-27 12:34 GMT+08:00

