Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Young scores 21 to carry Charlotte over Old Dominion 71-67

By Associated Press
2022/01/27 10:34
Young scores 21 to carry Charlotte over Old Dominion 71-67

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jahmir Young had 21 points as Charlotte edged past Old Dominion 71-67 on Wednesday night.

Austin Butler had 12 points for Charlotte (11-7, 4-2 Conference USA). Aly Khalifa added 10 points.

C.J. Keyser had 20 points for the Monarchs (7-12, 2-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Austin Trice added 15 points and 14 rebounds. Mekhi Long had 12 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-27 12:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
"