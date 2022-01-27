Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Michigan escapes 72-70 as Northwestern misses 3 at buzzer

By Associated Press
2022/01/27 10:24
Michigan escapes 72-70 as Northwestern misses 3 at buzzer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Freshman Caleb Houstan scored 18 points, DeVante’ Jones added 15 points with six assists, and Michigan escaped with a 72-70 victory over Northwestern on Wednesday night.

Michigan forward Jaron Faulds missed two free throws, leading 72-69, with 8.5 seconds left and the Wolverines elected to foul Boo Buie near midcourt before he could attempt at 3-pointer. Buie, an 80% free-throw shooter, made the first free throw and missed the second but Pete Nance grabbed the rebound and got it to Julian Roper for a 3-pointer that didn’t hit the rim at the buzzer.

Eli Brooks added 12 points for Michigan (10-7, 4-3 Big Ten), which has won its last 10 homes games in the series. Houstan, the Big Ten freshman of the week after making 8 of 11 from long range in his last two games, was 5 of 7 from the field with three 3s. Hunter Dickinson, entered having scored 20-plus in four of his last five games, was held to nine points in 29 minutes before fouling out with 2:29 left.

Michigan led 48-37 early in the second half before being outscored 25-9. Northwestern tied it at 51 on Ryan Greer’s corner 3-pointer to cap an 11-1 run and another Greer 3 with 7:58 left gave the Wildcats their first lead, 56-55, since 17-16.

Nance had 14 points, six rebounds and four assists for Northwestern (9-9, 2-7), which has lost seven of its last eight. Buie and Ryan Young each finished with 13.

Both teams play against ranked opponents on Saturday. Michigan is at the 10th-ranked Spartans, and Northwestern hosts No. 24 Illinois.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-01-27 12:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
"