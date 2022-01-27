Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Hodges scores 18 to carry Butler over Creighton 72-55

By Associated Press
2022/01/27 10:31
Hodges scores 18 to carry Butler over Creighton 72-55

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bo Hodges had 18 points and seven rebounds as Butler got past Creighton 72-55 on Wednesday night.

Chuck Harris had 14 points for Butler (10-10, 3-6 Big East Conference), which broke its four-game losing streak. Simas Lukosius added 14 points and Bryce Golden had 10 points.

Arthur Kaluma had 18 points for the Bluejays (12-6, 4-3). Alex O'Connell added 10 points and seven rebounds, and Ryan Kalkbrenner had 10 points and five blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-27 12:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
"