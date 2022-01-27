Taiwan will not send officials to Beijing Winter Olympics

Taiwanese Winter Olympic team coach holds up merchandise for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Taiwanese Winter Olympic team coach holds up merchandise for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s government has announced it will not send officials to attend the opening or closing ceremonies of the Beijing Winter Olympics next month.

Due to ongoing human rights violations within China, the U.S., Australia, Canada, the U.K. and other countries have staged a diplomatic boycott of the event. Meanwhile, other countries, including Germany and Japan, have not officially declared themselves part of a “boycott” but have nonetheless opted against sending representatives to Beijing.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) says Taiwan will be following the same approach as these liberal democracies. No officials from Taiwan will be attending the ceremony, according to an ETAToday report.

The athletes' village opened on Jan. 23, and teams from over 20 countries have since moved into the venue, which is using a “closed-loop management” system to guard against the spread of COVID-19. Taiwan is sending a team of four athletes to compete in speed ​​skating, sledding, and skiing.