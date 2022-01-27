JustKitchen opens new locations in Taiwan and Hong Kong

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ghost kitchen operator JustKitchen said this week it has opened two new locations in Taiwan and Hong Kong.

JustKitchen recently opened a previously announced ghost kitchen in Sanchong District in New Taipei. The Sanchong store is the first to use a revamped kitchen design that has expanded workstations with the ability to scale and handle new brands, the company said in a press release.

The company’s new locations are being set up with specialized areas for better efficiency and output, while cooks are being trained to prepare food for several brands.

In Hong Kong, JustKitchen said it’s opening its second location in the Mid-Levels residential area. It has begun offering Hong Kong customers “Formosa Chang” and “Dan Ryan’s Chicago Grill” options, among others, and more menus are slated to be added over time.

The company also recently acquired virtual branding rights for “Little Mario’s Italian Pizzeria” in Hong Kong and expects to add it to their menu for the city in the near future. With the addition of the Sanchong and Hong Kong locations, JustKitchen is now operating 23 ghost kitchens in total.

Additionally, the company on Jan. 22 started operating a pop-up food truck on a nightly basis featuring DJ Khaled’s “Another Wing” in the nightclub area of Taipei's Xinyi District. Meanwhile, JustKitchen said it is scheduled to open two more ghost kitchen locations on Feb. 10 in New Taipei's Xindian District and Renai District in Taipei.

“The power of JustKitchen’s business model lies in our ability to launch brands from across the globe at a high rate of speed and consistency. Our goal has always been to provide high quality delivery-only food to the people of Taiwan and eventually across the Asia Pacific region,” said Jason Chen (陳星豪), co-founder and CEO of JustKitchen.