Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

JustKitchen opens new locations in Taiwan and Hong Kong

Company also has new pop-up food truck offering DJ Khaled’s ‘Another Wing’ in Xinyi District

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/27 12:03
JustKitchen press conference (Taiwan News photo)

JustKitchen press conference (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ghost kitchen operator JustKitchen said this week it has opened two new locations in Taiwan and Hong Kong.

JustKitchen recently opened a previously announced ghost kitchen in Sanchong District in New Taipei. The Sanchong store is the first to use a revamped kitchen design that has expanded workstations with the ability to scale and handle new brands, the company said in a press release.

The company’s new locations are being set up with specialized areas for better efficiency and output, while cooks are being trained to prepare food for several brands.

In Hong Kong, JustKitchen said it’s opening its second location in the Mid-Levels residential area. It has begun offering Hong Kong customers “Formosa Chang” and “Dan Ryan’s Chicago Grill” options, among others, and more menus are slated to be added over time.

The company also recently acquired virtual branding rights for “Little Mario’s Italian Pizzeria” in Hong Kong and expects to add it to their menu for the city in the near future. With the addition of the Sanchong and Hong Kong locations, JustKitchen is now operating 23 ghost kitchens in total.

Additionally, the company on Jan. 22 started operating a pop-up food truck on a nightly basis featuring DJ Khaled’s “Another Wing” in the nightclub area of Taipei's Xinyi District. Meanwhile, JustKitchen said it is scheduled to open two more ghost kitchen locations on Feb. 10 in New Taipei's Xindian District and Renai District in Taipei.

“The power of JustKitchen’s business model lies in our ability to launch brands from across the globe at a high rate of speed and consistency. Our goal has always been to provide high quality delivery-only food to the people of Taiwan and eventually across the Asia Pacific region,” said Jason Chen (陳星豪), co-founder and CEO of JustKitchen.
JustKitchen
Jason Chen
DJ Khaled Another Wing

RELATED ARTICLES

JustKitchen to buy 4,274-square-meter kitchen facility in Taipei
JustKitchen to buy 4,274-square-meter kitchen facility in Taipei
2022/01/05 13:53
JustKitchen, REEF to offer DJ Khaled’s Another Wing in Taiwan and Hong Kong
JustKitchen, REEF to offer DJ Khaled’s Another Wing in Taiwan and Hong Kong
2021/12/16 10:03
Taiwan’s JustKitchen adds new location by Hsinchu Science Park
Taiwan’s JustKitchen adds new location by Hsinchu Science Park
2021/11/26 15:17
Taiwan’s JustKitchen announces Philippines expansion
Taiwan’s JustKitchen announces Philippines expansion
2021/11/18 13:49
JustKitchen adding three new Taiwan locations
JustKitchen adding three new Taiwan locations
2021/11/01 13:07

Updated : 2022-01-27 12:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
"