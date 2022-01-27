Taiwan's vaccine reservation website open Jan. 26-27 for boosters

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 1922 COVID vaccination booking platform is taking reservations Wednesday and Thursday (Jan. 26-27) for booster shots.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reopened its vaccination reservation website at 10 a.m. on Wednesday to enable members of the public to reserve a third vaccine dose. The shots for this 21st round of vaccinations will be administered from Feb. 7-13.

Eligible recipients

Anyone 18 and over (born on or before Feb. 13, 2004) who has received two doses of a COVID vaccine at least 12 weeks ago and prior to Nov. 21, 2021.

Vaccination dates

Feb. 7 to Feb. 13.

Reservation starting times by age group

65+: 10 a.m., Jan. 26

50 to 64: 12 p.m., Jan. 26

18 to 49: 2 p.m., Jan. 26

Reservation deadline

4 p.m., Jan. 27

Vaccine options

Moderna, Medigen, Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca (people advised against receiving an mRNA vaccine can select AstraZeneca).

Those who have not yet received first or second doses

Make an appointment with a designated medical institution or district public health center or go to a vaccination station to receive a shot.

Other preparations

1. Before vaccination, recipients must bring their COVID vaccination certificate and National Health Insurance (NHI) card and undergo an evaluation by a physician.

2. If people between the ages of 18 and 20 wish to go by themselves to the vaccination venue, they must first have their parents sign a consent form. If they are accompanied by their parents, the consent form must be signed by the parents on the spot.

To register for vaccination, visit the 1922.gov.tw website.