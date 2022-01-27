Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Singapore, Pacific Alliance countries sign trade agreement

By REUTERS
2022/01/27 09:35
Leaders, from left, Mexico's Secretary of Finance and Public Credit of Mexico Rogelio Ramirez, Chile's President Sebastian Pinera, Colombia's Presiden...

Leaders, from left, Mexico's Secretary of Finance and Public Credit of Mexico Rogelio Ramirez, Chile's President Sebastian Pinera, Colombia's Presiden...

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Singapore has signed a free trade agreement with the Pacific Alliance - made up of Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Chile - those governments said on Wednesday, in a deal they said would facilitate trade and closer ties with Asia.

The deal will aid cooperation in the energy, infrastructure, digital and food industries, as well as shipping and port logistics, Colombia’s government said in a statement after presidents and representatives from the countries met at its Bahia Malaga naval base.

“With this new commercial accord between Singapore and the Pacific Alliance we are fulfilling the vision of moving closer to the Asia-Pacific (region), improving our commercial relations, attracting investment, increasing access to the goods market and propelling the access of service providers to a wide range of sectors,” said Colombia commerce minister Maria Ximena Lombana.

In attendance at the meeting were Colombian President Ivan Duque, Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera and Mexico finance minister Rogelio Ramirez.

The Pacific Alliance members will now ratify the agreement in their respective legislatures, the statement added. It will come into force once at least two countries’ lawmakers have signed off on it.

“This is a landmark moment in Singapore’s partnership with the Pacific Alliance,” said Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in a video, adding the agreement will “institutionalize and strengthen the economic links between our countries.”

The Alliance and Ecuador have said the South American country plans to join as a full member soon.

Updated : 2022-01-27 09:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
"