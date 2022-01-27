No plan for meeting between Taiwan, US vice presidents in Honduras

Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te waves upon arriving on plane in Los Angeles en route to attend the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Xiomara... Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te waves upon arriving on plane in Los Angeles en route to attend the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Xiomara Castro in Honduras from Jan. 27-28. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A U.S. government spokesperson has said there are no arrangements for a meeting between Vice President Kamala Harris and Taiwan’s Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) while they are in Honduras.

The two will attend the inauguration ceremony for incoming Honduran President Xiomara Castro on Thursday (Jan. 27). A senior U.S. official disclosed that Harris will hold bilateral talks with Castro after the inauguration has concluded, according to a CNA report.

Asked whether Harris will also meet with Lai, the official said there are no such arrangements. They went on to raise Taiwan’s constructive role in promoting development in Honduras and throughout the region and expressed hope Taiwan will continue to contribute in this way.

Taiwanese Vice Foreign Affairs Minister Alexander Tah-ray Yui (俞大㵢) said that though no meeting with Harris has been planned, there will be a chance for Lai to mingle with foreign dignitaries at the inauguration ceremony.

Earlier this month, U.S. congressmen penned a letter to Harris calling on the vice-president to make the most of this rare opportunity to meet with her Taiwanese counterpart. According to Lai’s official itinerary, he will hold talks with Belizean Prime Minister John Briceno while in Honduras as well as a meeting with Castro.